General News of Friday, 16 October 2020

Source: Atinka Online

Korle Klottey Assembly erects statues depicting Ga Dangbe migration history

Sculptures depicting Ga Dangbe migration

The Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly (KoKM) on Wednesday commissioned a well-built sculptures/statues that signify the story and heritage of the people of Ga State at the Circle Interchange popularly called “Ghana Dubai”.



The sculptures/statues were of four carving stones in the direction of the journey the Ga people made from the East to the West depict the culture and social lives of the people.



The four statues define and explain their social structure being theocracy of the Gas – where the first statue with mirrors and reflectors symbolizes their greatest Wulomo (chief priest/ spiritual leader) who led them.



The other three statues represent the earlier Ga settlers on the land being the people of Nungua, La and Ga Mashie before others also arrived.



History has it and till date that the spiritual leaders of the Ga land are the Wulomos who are the intermediaries between them and God.



Significantly, the sculpture help beautifies the city and attracts tourists.

The initiative is in tandem with the President’s mantra of making Accra the cleanest city in Africa.



Municipal Chief Executive of the Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly, Samuel Nii Adjei Tawiah spoke to Atinka news.



The main sculptor behind the statues is a native of the Ga State, Ernest Aryee, explained the significance of their art works.



Also, Regional Minister, Ishmael Ashitey who graced the occasion tasked the assembly to maintain the statues and its environment to attract tourists.

