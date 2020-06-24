General News of Wednesday, 24 June 2020

Korle-Bu treatment centre still under construction - GHS debunks media reports

The Ghana Health Service has debunked media reports purporting that a 44-bed treatment centre under construction at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital has stalled due to lack of funds.



According to reports, contractors working on the said facility have abandoned the project and will only return when money is made available to continue the construction.



The treatment centre was to augment Ghana’s efforts in COVID-19 case management.



Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye during a Press briefing in Accra, has denied the speculation, indicating that, “The Korle Bu building has not been abandoned. Construction is going on. The response to this from the beginning was to build our strength for the next pandemic and any other infectious disease. So no one has abandoned the Korle Bu building. It will be done”.



He further mentioned that, “we are expanding about 14 beds from Kumasi South and by this weekend it will be done. We are giving them an additional 25 buildings so that staff will have a place to sleep and rest while they work. I have also been to Toase to look at the 70-bed capacity donated by Prof. Frimpong Boateng. We are putting in place the things needed and hoping that within a week, that place will also be ready.”

