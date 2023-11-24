Korle-Bu to erect a bust in honour of Prof Frimpong-Boateng

General News of Friday, 24 November 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The National Cardiothoracic Centre (NCTC) at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in the Greater Accra Region has organised a dinner to honour renowned Ghanaian heart surgeon, Prof Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng, who played a pivotal role in establishing the centre in 1989.



The event was attended by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the hospital, Dr Opoku Ware Ampomah, and the Director of Medical Services, Dr Frank Owusu Sekyere, along with the dedicated staff of the centre.





During the dinner, attendees shared testimonies of Prof Frimpong-Boateng's exceptional leadership and vision, acknowledging his instrumental role in shaping their careers and contributing to the success of the NCTC.



Dr Ampomah described Prof Frimpong-Boateng as a legend and praised his contributions to the hospital, including key projects and initiatives such as the establishment of the current administration block and improvements to the hospital's infrastructure.



The acting Director of the NCTC, Prof Mark Mawutor Tettey, highlighted the significant achievements of Prof Frimpong-Boateng and announced plans to unveil a bust in his honour at the NCTC.



Colleagues, including Dr Alfred Doku and Dr. Abdul-Samed Tanko, expressed gratitude for Prof. Frimpong-Boateng's mentorship and influence in their respective fields.



In response, Prof Frimpong-Boateng expressed his hope for the continued development of the NCTC, aspiring to elevate it to a level comparable to any cardio centre worldwide, emphasizing the importance of sub-specialisation.



He acknowledged the progress made by the NCTC but stressed the need for further advancements.



Prof Frimpong-Boateng encouraged doctors to publish their works and aspire to become professors, contributing to the growth and excellence of the medical field