Korle Bu reopens dialysis unit to outpatients

The management of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) has announced that it has reopened its Renal Dialysis Unit to outpatients.



In a statement sighted by GhanaWeb, the management indicated that the decision was retaken to reopen the unit after an engagement with the Minister for Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu.



It added that it is working closely with the Health Ministry to repay its debts which are to the tune of millions of Ghana cedis.



“Management of Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) wishes to inform all stakeholders and the general public that the Renal Dialysis Unit was re-opened to outpatients on Monday, November 6, 2023.



“This was subsequent to engagement with the Minister of Health, Hon Kwaku Agyeman Manu last week. The Ministry of Health is working closely with the management of KBTH to offset the GH₵ 4million debt occasioned by the cost under recoveries,” part of the statement reads.



The management of KBTH also called on the Parliament of Ghana to approve the new fees for the services of the dialysis unit so that it would be able to recover its costs in order to continue offering services to the public.



“We commend individuals, corporate bodies and other philanthropic organizations who have over the years helped us provide life-saving treatment to our patients,” it added.



Background:



Parliament has summoned the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, to provide explanations regarding the closure of the Renal Unit at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.



The minister's appearance before parliament is scheduled for Thursday, November 9, 2023.



During the parliamentary session on November 9, the minister will be expected to shed light on the reasons behind the closure and outline the government's measures to address the challenges that led to it, as well as the concerning increases in kidney-related diseases.



The call for the minister to be summoned came from Member of Parliament for Juaboso, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, after expressing concerns about the situation.



"The reopening of the outpatient department cannot continue to be in abeyance, and even more distressing is the statement from the Renal Patients Association that since the closure of the outpatient department of the renal unit in May, more than 19 of its members have died," he said.



He emphasized that the tragic loss of lives underscores the urgency of the matter and the need for immediate intervention.



Akandoh also urged the health minister to address the issue of the approved GH¢380 fee for kidney treatment, which has not been reinstated since the outpatient department's closure.



The directive for the minister's appearance was issued by the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Andrew Amoako Asiamah, after a unanimous agreement from the MPs.



"The Minister for Health is to appear before us on Thursday, November 9, to come and brief us on the closure of the Renal Unit outpatient department and the upsurge of kidney-related problems in Ghana. He should also come and tell us if the NHIS issue can also be captured in relation to kidney treatment," Asiamah said.



