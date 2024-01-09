Korle Bu renal patients appeal for more dialysis machines and consumables

Health News of Tuesday, 9 January 2024

Kidney patients receiving care at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital are urgently seeking support from both governmental and non-governmental organizations to obtain more dialysis machines and consumables for the hospital, citinewsroom.com reports.



Financial constraints led to the closure of the outpatient department of the renal unit in May 2023, tragically resulting in the loss of lives of 19 patients.



Though the facility has been reopened, it is still struggling with logistical challenges.



The president of the association, Baffuor Kojo Ahenkorah, emphasized the main challenges encountered by the Korle Bu Renal Unit, pointing out faulty dialysis machines and a shortage of consumables as significant factors adding strain to the renal facilities.



He said, "Now, all the pressure is concentrated in the cabin, including both ward cases and outpatient department (OPD). If we had additional machines here, it could alleviate the strain. Currently, we are in the process of reaching out to various organizations, and we plan to submit requests for assistance with more machines.”



