Korle Bu positions itself for medical tourism

Health News of Wednesday, 11 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Korle Bu Teaching Hospital says it has positioned itself for medical tourism this year.



This was made known by the Chief Executive Officer of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr Opoku Ware Ampomah.



According to him, a certain level of medical tourism is happening in the hospital, and therefore wants to push it across the West African sub-region since their client base is from there.



He said “A certain level of medical tourism is already happening in Korle Bu as we speak because if you look at our client base, our client base comes from across the West African subregion, so, there are certain number of services that are only available in Korle Bu within the subregion.”



He also mentioned that Korle Bu is known to do well when it comes to major surgeries and other health-related issues but because the story of the hospital is not well told, people do not know that the hospital is good.



“Our cardiothoracic unit is at the forefront of providing open heart surgery in the West African sub-region. They are the ones with the consistent track record. Take Radiotherapy services for instance; if you take brachytherapy, apart from Egypt, South Africa and I think one other country, Korle Bu is the where you will get these services.



"If you take even specialist reconstruction plastic surgeries services, urology the neurology space, Korle Bu is actually making its mark but that story has not been well told, so, many people think that Korle Bu is not… of course because of some of the negative stories,” he added.



Dr Oware Ampomah added that the hospital sees quite a number of patients within a day which he believes is one that qualifies the hospital to be a well-performing hospital.



“If you look at the number of patients we see every day, we see between 1500 2000 outpatients every single day and also take about 150 to 250 admissions every single day.



"So, a lot of these will not be coming here if Korle Bu was not providing solutions for them,” he disclosed.



