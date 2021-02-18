General News of Thursday, 18 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Korle Bu has adequate stocks of coronavirus PPEs - PRO

Korle Bu is Ghana's premier hospital

Ghana’s premier hospital, the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, KBTH; has enough materials by way of Personal Protective Equipment, PPEs, for staff engaged in the coronavirus fight.



The hospital takes seriously the protection and safety of staff and patients and continues to undertake series of efforts including staff training and the provision of required protective supplies.



Speaking on February 17 edition of Joy FM’s news program, News Night; Public Relations Officer of the hospital, Mustapha Salifu, said the department which is currently handling suspected cases of coronavirus had enough stock of PPEs.



“We have adequate stock of PPEs at the department and we went further to the sixth floor to see and they have sufficient for the day. As and when they are running out, we have the reorder level and they trigger the necessary mechanisms so that adequate supplies are given to the department and further on into the wards.



Asked about claims by some staff that they did not have enough PPE as contained in a Joy News report, he responded: “It is interesting you say that, everybody takes this disease very seriously and the management spares no effort to ensure that we have adequate PPE for the use of our staff.



“The Ministry has been so helpful in this effort. We have had support from corporate organizations and philanthropic individuals,” he stressed.



As of February 2, coronavirus statistics according to the Disease Surveillance Department of the Ghana Health Service were as follows:



Caseload = 78,689

Active cases = 7,773

New cases = 418

Recoveries = 70,348

Deaths = 568