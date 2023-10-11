Korle Bu board chair calls on parliament, other agencies to support passage of organ bills

Health News of Wednesday, 11 October 2023

The Board Chairman of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KATH), Dr. David Nkansah-Dwamena has called on Ghana’s parliament and some agencies to support the passage of organ bills.



For some time now, Ghanaian media stations have raised concerns about the cost of dialysis among organ disease patients.



Also, Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb has embarked on a campaign to push for the passage of legislation on organ harvesting and transplanting in the country.



As part of efforts by KATH to support this initiative, Dr. David Nkansah Dwamena has also called on parliament to not hesitate in passing this law.



“We are therefore calling on parliament and other agencies to support the preparation and passage of the law on tissue donation, harvesting, and storage of various organs that would save thousands of Ghanaians who are sick and in need of help. Our ultimate aim is to push,” he said.



Dr. David Nkansah-Dwamena, in addressing the media on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, disclosed a new initiative undertaken by the hospital.



He stated that as part of Korle Bu’s anniversary celebration, they have come up with a new development dubbed ‘Adopt a Ward Initiative’.



He adds that the new development will bring about some support to the hospital thus, individual philanthropists and various corporate bodies should come on board and support this new development.



“As part of the year-long anniversary celebration, we are going to launch an Adopt a Ward Initiative for philanthropic, corporate bodies and individuals to support the hospital by adopting and maintaining some of the facilities of the hospital,” he said.



To conclude his message, the hospital’s Board Chair assured Ghanaians that they are putting measures in place to support the country in attaining universal health coverage.



