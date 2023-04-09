Korle Bu Hospital security man arrested for stealing

Crime & Punishment of Sunday, 9 April 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage in the possession of MyNewsGh.com captures a staff of the Korle Bu Hospital Security Unit stealing some valuable items from the surgical unit of the premier Hospital.



In the video, the said security man whose name has been given as Mahmood was seen taking items including laptops and hard drives from system units in the surgical unit of the hospital.



From our sources, this is not the first time the department’s office has been ransacked by a thief, however, he was made up this time around the culprit has been captured by CCTV cameras.



Mahmood was detained on Monday at the Korle Bu police station but was released on bail.



He is currently helping with the development.