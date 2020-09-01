General News of Tuesday, 1 September 2020

Source: Atinka Online

Korle Bu CEO to leave office 3rd September

Dr. Daniel Asare, CEO of Korle Bu Teaching Hospital

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr. Daniel Asare will no longer serve as a CEO of the hospital after September 3, 2020.



This was made known in a statement by the hospital, signed by its Acting Board Chairman, Jerry Ahmed Shaib.



According to the hospital, Dr Asare’s term of office has ended with effect from the above date.



Dr Ali Samba is acting in his stead until a substantive appointment is made.



Below is a statement:









Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.