Korle-Bu, 37 Military Hospital gets support from Yoga Group

Health News of Friday, 6 January 2023

Source: GNA

Fast-rising business conglomerate, Yoga Business Group, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility has donated to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital and the 37 Military Hospital both in Accra.



This gesture is in line with the group’s annual donation drive held during the festive season and its core value of impacting society positively.



Speaking on the sidelines of the exercise, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Yoga Business Group, Sampson Boakye-Addei, expressed his deepest gratitude to customers and patrons of the Yoga Brand and largely attributed the possibility of the donation to their unwavering support.



“Giving has since time immemorial proven to be the greatest act of grace, a thing that has made the world a better place for many and one of the organizations spreading this grace is the Yoga Business Group,” he said.



He further called on the government to extend the coverage of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) to kidney treatment.



“Kidney failure is a critical condition and what makes it even worse is some patients’ inability to afford dialysis due to financial constraints. I, therefore, plead with the government to include the treatment of kidney diseases in the National Health Insurance Scheme.



I will also urge other private bodies and stakeholders to support persons suffering kidney failures” he added.



Items donated included packs of yoga fresh yoghurt, yoga detergents, fabrics and an undisclosed amount of money.



This according to the Director of the Renal Unit of the 37 Military Hospital, Colonel Adokwei-Myers will go a long way to putting smiles on the faces of the patients.



The Yoga Business Group encompassing the yoga fresh yoghurt, yoga detergents and the yoga properties brand has Corporate Social Responsibility as key to its operations.



