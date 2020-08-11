Regional News of Tuesday, 11 August 2020

Source: Nkilgi FM

Kong Traditional Area of Gonja holds forum towards creation of House of Chiefs

Paramount Chief of the Kong Traditional area Kongwura Jinkurige Adamu Seidu

The Kong Traditional Area of Gonjaland has in partnership with Jaksally Developmental organisation and College for Community and Organisational Development (CCOD) held a development forum at Kong in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District of the Savannah Region aimed at preparing towards the creation of the Savannah Region House of Chiefs.



The Paramount Chief of the Kong Traditional area Kongwura Jinkurige Adamu Seidu said at the forum attended by all his sub Chiefs and other stakeholders that the the Traditional area will be elevated to Traditional Councils which include Kong and it was therefore in this light the Chiefs Queens mothers and people of Kong Traditional area have come together seeking to organise themselves in readiness.



Kongwura said there is a need to come together as Chiefs and people of the Kong traditional area to discuss some challenges, sort them out for the benefit of the Kong traditional area.





The Chief of Kong entreated his sub chiefs and the people to learn to live in peace, exercise unity, tolerate each other’s views to be able to represent the Kong traditional area at the Savannah regional house of chiefs properly and also called on the District Chief Executive (DCE) for the Sawla-Tuna-Kalbaan, the Member of Parliament (MP) and some political leaders to help improve the Kong road, help with portable drinking water and electricity to improve their businesses.



He called on the various ethnic groups within the Kong Traditional area including Dagabas, Lobi and Fulanis to peacefully with their Chiefa and also called on the sub- chiefs and the people of the Kong traditional area should work hard towards changes and development to the area.



The President of College for Community and Organisational development (CCOD), Dr. Gabriel Gbiel Bernakuu mentioned that, CCOD is in Partnership with Jaksally developmental organisation, a youth focus in development and micro finance organisation to initiate development in the area.



“Seven years ago, we have had in contact with Jaksally in my university outreach program and research. And we have noticed that, we have great potentials to be able to help his people within the Savannah region and the Northern region at large”; Dr Gabriel said.



He further said they have seen the need for the Savannah region to have access to healthcare and education as well hence contacting Jaksally which bad a perfect idea of helping College for Community and and Organisational development (CCOD) a university with its main campus situated at Brong Ahafo regional – Sunyani to establish a branch at Bole in the Savannah region.



He said this university studies will help a lot of Senior High Schoo (SHS) graduates in the region and also those who had not gotten the opportunity to learn diverse entrepreneurship skills.



Dr. Gabriel said the university will run many programs to make education affordable and will impart on its students the best of Teaching and Training which will empower the youth and also brighten the future of anyone who gets admission into the university. He said they will run Diploma, High National Diploma (HND), First Degree, Second Degree and Masters programs.



The founder and Coordinating Director of Jaksally developmental organisation Mr. Seidu Jeremiah said they are partnership with CCOD in establishing a university at Bole and the people of Savannah region ans urged the youth of Kong and Savannah region make good use of the university which admission is ongoing and will start lectures on September 2020 for admitted students.



Mr Jeremiah said Kongwura Adamu Seidu Jinkurige’s plan to have his traditional area to be part of the up coming Savannah regional house of chiefs os in the right direction and entrated all ethnic groups in the area to contribute greatly to the development of Kong Traditional area and the Savannah region.



Mr Jeremiah said it was news that the Kongwura used logs and charcoal tax money to build his palace.



“I granted him an interview and he said, my son even if I have used such money to build my palace, by the future disaster it would cause, I will today and forever stop and partner with you to fight that canker. This is how got Kongwura to partner with Jaksally and CCOD to bring more development to Savannah”; he said.



His lordship, Bishop Peter Y. Ankyiere of the Damongo Catholic Diocese who attended the program as a guest of Honour thanked Kongwura for his initiative in uniting his divisional chiefs and the people within the Kong traditional area.



He promised to build a Catholic church at Kong and pledged to give hundred bags of cement for the church foundation and floor level decking.



Bishop Ankyiere said Kongwura has impressed him and have touched his heart with his development agenda.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.