Komla Dumor’s father honoured by Junior Shapers Africa

Professor Ernest Dumor is the father of late BBC broadcaster Komla Dumor

Professor Ernest Dumor, the father of the late BBC Broadcaster Komla Dumor, has been honoured by Junior Shapers Africa (JSA).



Prof Dumor was honoured for his efforts to preserve his son’s great legacy through the initiation of the Komla Dumor Memorial Foundation.



Prof Ernest Kwaku Dumor was a Professor of Sociology and Development Studies.



He taught in several universities in Africa and the United States of America. He is the founder and chair of the Komla Dumor Foundation.



The foundation was set up with the aim of sustaining the legacy of Komla Dumor by pursuing plans he had for promoting the ideals that he stood and worked for.



The foundation also seeks to promote excellence in broadcast journalism, and also initiate programmes for the development of young Africans.

