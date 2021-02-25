Health News of Thursday, 25 February 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital receives 9 cardio monitors from Amb Boateng

Edward Akwasi Boateng, Ghana’s Ambassador to China

The family of the late Nana Paul Kwame Boateng (PKB), led by Edward Akwasi Boateng, Ghana’s Ambassador to China has donated nine cardio monitors to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital’s (KATH) Stroke Unit, to support health care delivery at the hospital.



A cardiac monitor amongst others records electrical activity of the human heart (ECG). It records heart rate and rhythm and has been used for years by physicians to ascertain if patients’ symptoms such as recurrent fainting, palpitations, unexplained stroke or atrial fibrillation are caused by irregular heartbeats (or arrhythmias).



During the short ceremony, Ambassador Boateng thanked the CEO, Dr Oheneba Owusu-Danso, Prof. Sarfo and all health professionals for their dedication and commitment towards health care delivery especially for the care and support given his father, the late Nana PKB during his time, in and out of the hospital.



He also stressed the need for citizens to support the government in the achievement of proper healthcare systems in Ghana.



According to Ambassador Boateng, the wellbeing of every Ghanaian is critically germane towards the achievement of SDG:3.



SDG 3 aspires to ensure health and well-being for all, including a bold commitment to end the epidemics of AIDS, tuberculosis, malaria and other communicable diseases by 2030. It also aims to achieve universal health coverage, and provide access to safe and effective medicines and vaccines for all.



Ambassador Boateng also took the opportunity to encourage and thank the government for its plan to build 88 district hospitals in Ghana and entreated Ghanaians to cooperate with the government in the discharge of this important project.



With our world ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic, Ambassador Boateng advised that the world takes a moment to reevaluate, refocus and retool to enhance agility in the resolution of challenges.



Ambassador Edward Boateng in conclusion pledged his family’s renovation of the Stroke Unit and intimated that the new Nana PKB Stroke Unit as it is hoped to be called will provide ultra-modern healthcare to patients that walk its corridors.



In appreciation, the CEO of KATH, Dr Oheneba Owusu-Danso assured the family of the late Nana PKB his total support in ensuring that the cardio monitors are put to good use. He also expressed his gratitude to the family for the good gesture done and also pledged the readiness of his office to cooperate with the family in the renovation of the stroke unit.