Source: Class FM

Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital nurses resume work

Nurses at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region have on Thursday, 24 September 2020 resumed work.



This follows the suspension of a strike action by the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) and its allied associations (Ghana Physician Assistants Association and Ghana Association of Certified Registered Anesthetics).



Speaking in an interview with Class News' regional correspondent, Elisha Adarkwah, some patients who had visited the hospital expressed relief with the resumption of the nurses.



One patient said: “I’m happy they have resumed work. we thank them for resuming work.”



Another patient who was discharged due to the strike action also stated that: “I came for plastic surgery, so I was on admission here, but due to the strike, I was discharged only yesterday. They discharged me and others to go home. So now that they have resumed, it’s good.”



A parent who had brought her child to the hospital also said: “I’m glad they resumed work because my child has a problem with his hand. They’ve always fixed a date for us to come, he’s coming for a hand surgery and I've been here more than 10 times.”



The announcement was made at a press conference held by the GRANMA on Wednesday, 23 September 2020 in Accra.



President of GRNMA, Perpetual Ofori Ampofo, confirmed receipt of a notice of interlocutory injunction served on GRANMA and its allied associations.



Ms Ofori Ampofo said: “In the face of the injunction, our respect for the courts coupled with our innate passion to serve our patients and for that matter the good people of Ghana, we have decided to temporarily suspend our strike action with effect from Thursday, 24 September 2020 at 8 am, pending the outcome of our negotiations.”



GRNMA, therefore, urged all its members to resume work on the scheduled date on the morning shift.



It further called for the halting of the intimidation of its members across the country.



“We will not tolerate any form of intimidation or victimisation from either our employers, their agents or representatives in any facility.



“We want them to note that an attack on any nurse, midwife, PA or CRA at any facility anywhere in the country is an attack on the entire fraternity.



“When it comes to our notice, we shall deliver the appropriate response.”



The group also called on managers of health facilities across the country to withdraw any action taken against its members for engaging in the strike action.



“Notice is hereby served that any facility manager who has taken any action against any nurse, midwife, PA, CRA for the fact that they participated in our strike must reverse those actions immediately for the larger interest of all of us.”



The association further called on the general public to ensure that the government and the Ghana Health Service (GHS) address their grievances to ensure a proper delivery of their services to the public.



“Even as we suspend this strike, we also ask the general public to add their voice and ask the employer to take good care of us so that we can be in a better position to take better care of you.



“We assure you that we will not fail you.”



The association also advised its members to continue to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols as they resume work.



“As the COVID-19 pandemic surges on, we call on all our members to strictly adhere to all the safety protocols, especially the wearing of facemasks, as we return to work on Thursday morning.”



Meanwhile, The National Labour Commission (NLC) has disclosed that it will drop any legal action taken against the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association and its allied associations over their strike after they suspend it.



This follows a meeting with the leadership with GRNMA and the relevant stakeholders on Wednesday, 23 September 2020.



