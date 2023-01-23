Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital celebrates annual thanksgiving service in style

Regional News of Monday, 23 January 2023

Source: Frank Owusu Kojo Asiamah

The management and the entire staff of Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital(KATH), Kumasi celebrated their Annual Thanksgiving Service last Friday on the 20th of January at their premises.



This celebration was joined with Best and Long Served Staff Awards which was graced with the theme "Think Thanks".



This was a means of thanking some staff who have served the hospital for several years and have also dedicated themselves to work wholeheartedly and helped maintain the glorious name of this international hospital which provides health services to about twelve regions in the country and even some neighbouring countries as well.



Speaking to the media, Prof. Otchere Addai-Mensah, the C.E.O of KATH thanked his staff for the enthusiastic work they have been doing from past years until the time he was appointed as the C.E.O and the support they have given him to make his work so easy and simple.



He encouraged them to continue to work hard so that their years wouldn't be in vain and they would be remembered even if they were gone.



He finally assured them of the good measures put in place by stakeholders and management to support the staff in their various departments with what they need so that they would feel happy working with KATH.