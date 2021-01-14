Regional News of Thursday, 14 January 2021

Source: Ghanaian Times

Kologo people climax Yesiga Festival

The chiefs and people of the Kologo Traditional Area in the Kassena-Nankana Municipality of the Upper East Region have climaxed the celebration of their annual "Yesiga Festival" with a call on the government to fix their deplorable roads.



Addressing a durbar to climax the celebration here on Tuesday, the Paramount Chief of the Kologo Traditional Area, Naba Clifford Asobayire, said the poor nature of the Kologo township roads had created a fertile ground for armed robbers to attack and rob traders and travellers.



“We need the support of the government and other development partners to help clear this canker," the Paramount Chief said.



According to him, he had made a number of appeals to the present and past governments to help improve Kologo township roads but his request had not been heeded.



Naba Asobayire, who was particular about the bad state of the Navrongo-Kologo-Naaga road, expressed worry about the spate of killings and maiming of his subjects and other people who plied the road.



He said even though he had the hint that the road had been awarded to a contractor, works had not yet commenced as some workers who were assigned to prepare it for the commencement of its construction left the scene last year.



The Paramount Chief who reiterated the need for the government to take up the necessary and urgent actions to work on the roads before the end of its second term said failure on the part of the government to give the road a facelift in its eight years in office would not speak well of it.



“We are passionately appealing to the government to come to our aid. Our roads are so dear to us and we will do whatever it takes to help the government to do these roads or else in 2024 Kologo, Naaga, Vunania, and other areas will not come out to vote. It is a strong warning,” he indicated.



The chief also reiterated his appeals for the construction of a senior high school, a modern healthcare facility, and a police station for Kologo, noting that these were projects that would impact the lives of his subjects.



Naba Asobayire further appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to consider appointing someone from the Kologo-Naaga enclave to occupy the office of the Municipal Chief Executive in his current government.