Regional News of Saturday, 9 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kologo Chief threatens to boycott 2024 election over poor roads

Naba Clifford Asobayire V, Paramount Chief of Kologo Traditional Area

Correspondence from Upper East



Paramount Chief of the Kologo Traditional Area in the Kassena-Nankana Municipality, Naba Clifford Asobayire, says he would lead his people to boycott election 2024 if government fails to fix the bad roads in the area.



He said that would be his last resort as his numerous calls to government to improve his town’s roads have gone unheard.



Naba Asobayire, who was particular about the bad state of the Navrongo-Kologo-Naaga road, said it continued to kill and maim his subjects and other users. He said armed robbers have also found the road a fertile ground to attack and rob travelers.



Speaking at a durbar to climax the celebration of annual Yesiga Festival, Naba Asobayire said even though that road has been awarded to a contractor, work was yet to progress as was expected.



He said workers who were busily preparing the road for commencement of the project have left site.



Naba Asobayire stated that the only way he and his subject would rescind the decision is when immediate steps are taken by government to improve the poor roads to curb accidents and robbery activities.



He therefore appealed to government to take necessary, rapid actions before the end of its second term. He said failure on the part of government to facelift the roads, eight years in office, would not speak well of it.



“Our road which is lying down we wish to state that government should fast track it so that next years when we are sitting down here, we’ll see progress of work. We will not like government to get out of power after serving eight years without our roads being done. We are passionately appealing to government to come to our aid. Our roads are so dear to us and we will do whatever it takes to help government to do these roads or else 2024 Kologo, Naaga, Vunania and other areas nobody will come out to vote. It is a strong warning”.



The chief also reiterated his appeals for the construction of a senior high school, modern healthcare facility and police station for Kologo. He noted that these were projects that would greatly impact the lives of his people.



Naba Asobayire further appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to consider appointing someone from the Kologo -Naaga enclave to occupy the office of the Municipal Chief Executive.



He explained the position is one that was yet to be occupied by someone from their side of the Municipality despite that there is the abundance of indigenes who qualified.



”Also, we have what it takes to also taste the seat of the MCE. But these things we have never tasted it before. Why? so myself and my colleague chief of Naaga, we are making a passionate appeal to the president-elect that upon swearing-in if government is going to consider MCE for our area, the person should come from either Vunania, Gaani, Biu, Naaga or Kologo. We also deserve and we have the people who can occupy that seat”.