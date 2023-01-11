Koku Anyidoho visits late Prof. Atta Mills' grave

General News of Wednesday, 11 January 2023

Source: www.peacefmonline.com

The Former Communications Director at the Presidency under John Evans Atta Mills has visited the tomb of the late Ghanaian leader with wreaths to wish him a happy new year.



Koku Anyidoho, in a video, could be heard saying that he will never wait till occasional anniversaries before visiting the burial site to obtain ocular proof of the situation there.



He described the late President as "a good man who deserves adoration in all of its manifestations."



President Mills was the third leader in the present Fourth Republican democracy in Ghana but died five months before the end of his first term.



He also served as Vice President under Jerry John Rawlings between 1997 and 2001.



Professor Mills was a lawyer, a tax expert and a development economist.