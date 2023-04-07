Koku Anyidoho touts Duffour as the most experienced and best bet for NDC

Politics of Friday, 7 April 2023

Former Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, has outlined why he believes former Finance Minister Dr. Kwabena Duffour is the party’s best bet in the 2024 presidential election.



Among other things, the former communications director under the late Atta Mills noted that Dr. Duffour in 2011 maintained a GDP growth rate of 14.4% in 2011, the highest in Ghana’s entire history and the highest in the world in that year.



He noted that Dr. Duffour has the experience and it is reflected in his work as Minister including the fact that he also maintained exchange rate stability between January 2009 (GH¢1.20 =$1) and February 2012 (GH¢1.88 = $1).



"Experience is sustaining single-digit inflation for 32 months.



"Experience is maintaining the highest-ever Gross International reserves of over $5.3 billion in 2011.



"Experience is meeting all four primary convergence criteria of the West African Monetary Union.



"Experience is not borrowing any money from the Eurobond market.”





The Pledge:



Together we shall build an all-inclusive NDC that we share a common vision so we win in 2024 To continue to build a BETTER GHANA.