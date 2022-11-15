Koku Anyidoho takes Asiedu Nketiah on over Rawlings’ anniversary celebrations

General News of Tuesday, 15 November 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Chief Executive of the Anyidoho Institute formerly Atta Mills Insitute, Samuel Koku Anyidoho, has taken a swipe at the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for failure to observe the two-year passing of the party’s founder.



The founder of the Party Flight Lieutenant Jerry John Rawlings, a former President of the Republic, passed at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital on November 12, 2020, after suffering a short illness.



According to Mr Anyidoho who is a former Deputy General Secretary of the party, his former boss Johnson Asiedu Nketiah had a duty to issue a statement to the effect of the second anniversary of the passing of their leader but failed to discharge it.



He said: “Somehow, yesterday, my NDC Party, held Regional Elections all over, and the General Secretary, Johnson Kwadwo Asiedu-Nketiah, did not issue a directive for a Minute’s Silence to be observed to commence proceedings.



“Of course, the General Secretary has abdicated; he has abandoned the oath-of-office he swore, and in his extreme megalomania, is cavorting in self-delusion imagining himself as Chairman and Leader of the NDC.”



To Mr Anyidoho, the non-observance of the passing of the party founder is a “big indictment on Asiedu-Nketiah,” and one which is insulting to the soul and the spirit of the National Democratic Congress.



Read the full statement below:



As the day rolled past yesterday, Saturday, November 12, 2022, I kept hoping that the Headquarters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the Party Founded by Jerry John Rawlings, will issue a formal Statement, remembering the, Second Anniversary of the painful passing of the man who shall remain the longest serving President and Leader of the Republic of Ghana.



Yesterday was exactly 2 years since President Rawlings died and the NDC nor the only surviving former President of the Party, found it expedient to issue a statement remembering the Founder of the NDC.



Somehow, yesterday, my NDC Party, held Regional Elections all over, and the General Secretary, Johnson Kwadwo Asiedu-Nketiah, did not issue a directive for a Minute’s Silence to be observed to commence proceedings.



Of course, the General Secretary has abdicated; he has abandoned the oath-of -office he swore, and in his extreme megalomania, is cavorting in self-delusion imagining himself as Chairman and Leader of the NDC.



As the CEO of the Headquarters, it is the sole responsibility of Asiedu-Nketiah to have issued such an all-important statement in memory of the Founder.



When I was the Deputy General Secretary, Asiedu-Nketiah cannot deny that I used to write and issue such statements on his behalf because he was my boss and I worked up to him diligently.



Asiedu-Nketiah cannot deny the fact that I worked hard for him to look good – I do not know how to undermine nor betray.



Maybe, I should not be surprised that Asiedu-Nketiah does not give a hoot about the memory of the Founder because he once referred to the Founder as a “Barking Dog”.



Is it not very ironical that Asiedu-Nketiah now wants to become Chairman and Leader of the NDC which was Founded by the supposed “Barking Dog”? God forbid!!!



As I woke up this morning and still not finding any formal statement from the NDC in memory of the Founder, instead of sulking, I have resolved more than before to continue to work hard to keep the legacy of President John Evans Atta-Mills alive because it is ipso facto that if I had not defied all the wickedness and vile hatred from within, the solid legacies of the man who shall remain the first ever Leader to bring is from Opposition back into power, would have deliberately been forgotten.



It is not a secret that I got very close to the Founder before he passed-on.



Painfully, my 8 year old daughter, Sitsofe Ablavi Mivormawu Anyidoho, passed-on, 7th November, 2020, and President Jerry John Rawlings passed-on five days later, on, 12th November, 2020.



I actually got a call from Dr. Donald Agumenu, an aide to President Rawlings the day after I lost my daughter, informing me that the former President said I should be told that he had heard of my loss but was in hospital and will visit when he gets out.



Alas, President Jerry John Rawlings never left the hospital among the living. Hmmm!!!



Since 2020, the month of November brings memories I cannot ignore – but my trust is in the Lord.



If Asiedu-Nketiah and his gang think we shall sit idly by and allow them to spit on the grave of Jerry John Rawlings and go ahead to hijack his NDC, then they are JOKING!



It is really a BIG indictment on Asiedu-Nketiah to have run away from his duties, responsibilities – insulting the soul and the spirit of the National Democratic Congress, via his vile megalomania.



The NDC is for sale: no hijackers shall be allowed to use filthy money to buy our Party of Pride.



The soul of Jerry John Rawlings lives on!!!



“Koklo hor me kpenanu ne koklo ooo” – “the hen is never shy of its hencoop”.



The spirit of the Revolution lives forever.



Samuel Koku Sitsofe Anyidoho



(True Ghanaian patriot and loyal member of the National Democratic Congress).