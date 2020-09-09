General News of Wednesday, 9 September 2020

Koku Anyidoho showers praises on ‘King Cyrus’ Akufo-Addo

Former Deputy General Secretary of NDC, Koku Anyidoho

Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Koku Anyidoho has once again likened Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to the biblical King Cyrus.



Mr Anyidoho is showering praises on Akufo-Addo for honouring his promise of renovating the Asomdwee Park where late Professor John Evans Atta Mills was buried.



At the 8th anniversary remembrance of the late president, the government through the Coastal Development Authority promised to give the facility a facelift.



In an Okay FM interview, Anyidoho revealed that the clearance has been given for work to commence on the site.



An emotional Anyidoho expressed gratitude to Akufo-Addo for staying through to his words.



He indicated his readiness to visit the president at the seat of government and thank him officially for honouring the image of Atta Mills.



“As I speak to you, works are ongoing at the Asomdwee Park thanks to President Akufo-Addo. The design for Asomdwee Park was made in 2012 but as to why we couldn’t finish it, I don’t know but Nana Akufo-Addo has made it possible. A letter has been issued for the contractor to reconstruct Asomdwee Park to its original design,” he said.



Anyidoho further said the reconstruction of Asomdwee Park is an answer to his fervent prayers.



“Just as we went to former president Rawlings to show appreciation, in due time, I would lead my team to flagstaff to thank Akufo-Addo. I have fasted and prayed and the Lord has answered my prayers. I would thank Akufo-Addo for allowing Asomdwee Park to be constructed so that God’s name will be glorified,” he noted.



The CEO of Atta Mills Memorial Institute mentioned Akufo-Addo as a person sent by God to bridge the difference between the two parties and unite the country as a whole.



“The deep partisan thing is not helping anybody. Ghana has been working on one leg since independence because of that partisan thing. President Akufo-Addo, if you are the Cyrus that has given the go-ahead for the rebuilding of the temple in Jerusalem, I like Daniel, Shedrack, Meshack and Abednego is grateful”, he told Okay FM.





