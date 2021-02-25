General News of Thursday, 25 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Koku Anyidoho's wife speaks about how she was sacked, baggage thrown out of matrimonial home

play videoWife of Koku Anyidho, Jennifer Yeboah

There seems to be a storm brewing in the home of former General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Koku Anyidoho as his wife has emerged to accuse him of throwing her out of their matrimonial home.



Jennifer Boahemaa Yeboah told GhanaWeb in an exclusive interview yet to be aired on the #SayItLoud programme that, following months of emotional abuse and negligence from her husband, Mr Anyidoho sent her packing from their home.



It will be recalled that Madam Jennifer was involved in a car accident in November last year which resulted in the loss of their 8-year-old daughter.



She furthered that Mr Anyidoho abandoned her after the accident, taking away their only surviving son because he blamed her for the death of their daughter.



The estranged wife recounted to GhanaWeb, how shortly after being discharged from the hospital, while arrangements were being carried out for the burial of their daughter, the former NDC General Secretary sent bottles of schnapps to her parents in the company of some friends to dissolve their marriage after their marriage of about 6 years.



She noted that her family took receipt of the drinks to be used as evidence when the two families formally met to deliberate on the matter.



Madam Jennifer told GhanaWeb that what broke the camel’s back was events that occurred on Tuesday, February 23. She noted that while she was away, Mr Anyidoho packed some of her belongings from their matrimonial home and sent it to her mother’s house in a KIA truck on her blind side.



“Sending an unknown driver to bring some of my things without anyone’s knowledge, and the marriage has not been dissolved officially, I don’t know what to say… I was there yesterday trying to sort out a few things at my new apartment when I got a call from my 78-year-old mother that a KIA truck is here with some few things that Anyidoho said they should bring it…” she told GhanaWeb.



Meanwhile, Mr Koku Anyidoho is yet to respond to the allegations. When GhanaWeb reached out to him, he was unavailable.



