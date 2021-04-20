Koku Anyidoho’s rants caused by unemployment – NDC Communicator

General News of Tuesday, 20 April 2021

Source: My News GH

A member of the NDC’s Communications Team Abdallah Salifu Jonathan has blamed the recent outburst of Koku Anyidoho on unemployment.



According to him, if Anyidoho is gainfully employed, he will be concentrating on his job rather than attacking the NDC and John Dramani Mahama without any form of provocation.



Abdallah who was speaking on Bolgatanga-based Dreamz FM said “For whatever he is saying about Mahama not liking the late President and he has questions to ask and asking why he (Mahama) didn’t build the Asomdwe park and all that; please he should continue to bring the questions. He will soon get his answers”.



Adding that “What I will advise Koku Anyidoho to do is that he should stop being unemployed and go and get a job. I think the fact that he is sitting at home doing nothing is what is making him think the way he is thinking. Koku Anyidoho should go and get a job and occupy himself”.



He noted that the former Deputy General Secretary for the NDC has held several meetings with some people within and without the NDC to destroy John Dramani Mahama but the party and its members are eager and ever ready to face him boot for boot.



The former Deputy General Secretary for the NDC Koku Anyidoho has in several tweets attacked the NDC 2020 flagbearer.



“Never again should an idiot claiming to be loyal to John Mahama, ever disrespect the memory of John Evans Atta-Mills, and let them not dare insult me again or else I will give deep information about how John MAHAMA disrespected Atta-Mills.”



“I rest my case on John Mahama until further notice. Let him go and kneel before the tombstone of President Atta-Mills and beg for forgiveness.”



“I don’t have the time to waste on uneducated infidels who don’t understand that, their idol, John Mahama, has been deeply ungrateful to the memory of his boss, President Atta-Mills.”