Koku Anyidoho responds to ‘God’s call’ as he enrolls in Bible class

The indefatigable founder of the Atta Mills Institute, Samuel Koku Anyidoho, has enrolled in a seminary in response to “God’s call”.



Mr Anyidoho is now a student of the Trinity Theological Seminary (TTS) studying Master of Arts in Ministry (MAM) programme at the school at Legon in Accra.



According to the politician, he had been having a ” very strong urge to get a deeper and detailed understanding of the word of God” and that spurred him on to enroll in the institution.



Giving the account of his quest to become one of those whose feet are classified as beautiful, who share the gospel, Mr Anyidoho said it could only be God who made it possible.



He thus wrote as follows:



"Trinity Theological Seminary @80: A Personal Perspective.



"As I sat through our (2022/2023) matriculation ceremony in the Trinity United Chapel on, Friday, November 04, 2022, I could not help humming Nathaniel Bassey’s song “Come and see what the Lord has done …”.



Indeed, it is only the Lord, who has made it possible for me to be a seminarian on the Master of Arts in Ministry (MAM) Programme at the esteemed Trinity Theological Seminary (TTS), Legon. As is written in Jeremiah 1:5, “I knew you before I formed you in your mother’s womb. Before you were born I set you apart and appointed you as my prophet to the nations” (New Living Translation).



Also, as I sat through the Thanksgiving Service on, Sunday, November 13, 2022, listening to the sermon preached by, Reverend Dr. Paul K. Boafo, Chairman of the Governing Council of TTS and also the Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church, Ghana, I kept saying to myself; “Abba Father, I will take the gifts you have bestowed and humbly ask for more”.



80 years of TTS; how great and humbling an honour it is for me to be enrolled a seminarian in this Institution of Higher Learning at such an auspicious time. How glorious it is to have joined such and esteemed Family at an equally glorious moment.



For the record, TTS is five years older than the University of Ghana, Legon (also an Institution of Higher Learning where I did my first degree and also went through the MA Communications Programme).



The journey into the realms of theological training began for me when I kept having a very strong urge to get a deeper and detailed understanding of the word of God. From my Sunday School days in Burma-Camp, at the Garrison Methodist Presbyterian Church, my love for the things of God have never waned despite the failings of the flesh. I grew up in a Christian home, was baptised and confirmed into the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana, and I remain a devout member of the EP Church – worshipping currently at the Dansoman Shalom Parish.



At an ordination ceremony of a junior Christian brother of mine last year in Tema, I took a final decision to enter bible school. It was while discussing my decision with junior colleague of mine, that he said to me; “boss, if you really want to study the word of God, I think you should go to Trinity …”. As the saying goes, the rest is history.



I made a quick dash to TTS one Monday morning, got all the information I needed, and when the space opened up, I applied and great was my joy when I received an email informing me that I had gained admission.



Since lectures began in April this year, I have never enjoyed schooling the way I am enjoying my time at TTS. Most definitely, I am enjoying TTS because I am responding to a calling and not just pursuing the dictates of a career.



The President of the Seminary, Very Reverend Professor J. Kwabena Asamoah-Gyadu and his highly respected Faculty, have really swung my head deep into extreme respect for Theologians. Well trained from reputable Universities, the Faculty gives me more than enough reason to be glad I am a student of TTS.



Trinity Theological Seminary was founded in 1942 as an ecumenical effort in ministerial training by the main historic mission denominations in Ghana. Pioneered by the Methodist Church Ghana and the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, the Seminary now has five main sponsoring churches, namely, the Methodist Church Ghana, the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana, the AME Zion Church and the Accra Diocese of the Joint Anglican Diocesan Council of Ghana.



The Seminary Mace, has winding snake and a dove sitting on top with the verse Mathew 10:16 “I am sending you out like sheep among wolves. Therefore be as shrewd as snakes and as innocent as doves”



The motto of the Seminary is, the Latin Phrase “In Hoc Signo Vinces” which means “In This Sign (the Cross) we Conquer”.



As a seminarian, my faith walked into TTS to seek understanding; surely my faith has found a resting place and I need no other argument.



God bless the Founding Fathers, God bless those who built on the vision, God bless those who are building on the vision, and God bless those who would come to also build on the vision.