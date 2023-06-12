Koku Anyidoho replies Ken Agyapong over claim he was behind his arrest in 2012

Samuel Koku Anyidoho, the founder and president of the Atta Mills Institute, has replied New Patriotic Party presidential hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong, over his claim that he (Anyidoho) was behind his arrest and prosecution in 2012.



In a tweet shared on Monday, June 12, 2023, Anyidoho told Ken Agyapong to focus on his presidential bid and stop maligning him.



He said that it was the NPP presidential hopeful’s own actions and utterances that led to his arrest in 2012.



“Someone should please tell Kennedy Agyapong to focus on his campaign and leave me out of it. I never orchestrated his incarceration: it is his own mouth that orchestrated it,” Anyidoho, a former deputy general secretary of the NDC wrote.



“By the way, did he orchestrate my incarceration? I slept in the cell & same mattress he slept on,” he added.



What Ken Agyapong said:



While, addressing delegates of the NPP in the Hohoe Constituency on Sunday, June 11, 2023, Kennedy Agyapong claimed that the former Director of Communications at the presidency (Anyidoho) orchestrated a campaign portraying him as anti-Ewe, leading to his arrest and subsequent charge of treason.



"I was charged with treason. Koku Anyidoho incited the media against me, saying, 'Kennedy Agyapong says they should go and kill Ewes.' By five PM, the police had surrounded Oman FM. I reported myself the next day. I was there when Koku Anyidoho called from Prof. Mills' office for them to charge me with treason, and they did because I was defending NPP," the flagbearer hopeful alleged.



Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, faced charges of attempted treason, genocide, and terrorism in 2012 after allegedly making tribal comments on Oman FM, a private radio station owned by him.



However, the charges were later dropped, and he was charged with lesser offenses of conduct conducive to the breach of peace and causing fear and alarm.



In April 2013, a circuit court acquitted and discharged Kennedy Agyapong of all charges.



View Koku Anyidoho’s tweet below:





