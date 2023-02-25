Koku Anyidoho reacts to NDC’s Women Organizer picking nomination forms for Dr Duffour

General News of Saturday, 25 February 2023

Former deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidohu, has lauded the Ashanti Regional Women's Organiser of the NDC, Gloria Huze for taking the bold step of picking nomination forms for business mogul Dr Kwabena Duffour to run in the NDC primaries.



Koku Anyidohu argued that the women’s organizer has made the right move, therefore she shouldn't get worried about hearing insults from some party members because the party will no longer be subject to being taken over by particular people.



In a Twitter post on February 23, 2023, Koku Anyidohu added that the NDC’s flagbearership race is not about the swiftest but for the sturdiest.



“Very nice for the eyes. Picking up forms for Dr Duffuor. The race is not necessarily for the swiftest but for the sturdiest. Let others continue to insult; we shall carry a solid message to the people. NDC shall NOT be allowed to be hijacked & raped,” he said in a Twitter post.



It may be recalled that Gloria Huze, together with some staff of NDC presidential hopeful, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, picked his nomination forms for the party’s presidential primaries, which is scheduled for May 2023, on Thursday 23, 2023 at the party's headquarters in Accra.



Dr Kwabena Duffour is one of four flagbearer hopdfuls to pick forms for the NDC’s flagbearership race after John Mahama, businessman Ernest Kwaku Kobeah and Kojo Bonsu, former Mayor of Kumasi.



On February 22, forms were picked on behalf of John Mahama by Prof. Alabi and regional chairmen amid fanfare.





Very nice for the eyes. Picking up of forms for Dr. Dufuor. The race is not necessarily for the swiftest but for the sturdiest. Let others continue to insult; we shall carry a solid message to the people. NDC shall NOT be allowed to be hijacked & raped. pic.twitter.com/FENBt2KirH — Samuel Koku Anyidoho???????? (@KokuAnyidoho) February 23, 2023

