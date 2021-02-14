Politics of Sunday, 14 February 2021

Koku Anyidoho is a bad nut; suspension not good enough - Eric Adjei insists

Bono Regional Deputy Communication Officer of the NDC, Eric Adjei says Koku Anyidoho should have been dismissed outrightly from the party.



The former Deputy General Secretary of the NDC has been suspended from the party.



In a statement signed by Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the General Secretary of the party, Koku Anyidoho breached the party's disciplinary code as contained in its constitution.



Therefore "with immediate effect, the membership of Koku Anyidoho in the NDC" is suspended.



Speaking in an interview on Neat FM, Eric Adjei who was one of the members who petitioned executives of the party to discipline “political judas” Koku Anyidoho, described the CEO of the Atta Mills Institute as a "bad nut" who needs to be sacked from the party and not suspended.



