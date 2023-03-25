You are here: HomeNews2023 03 25Article 1737467

General News of Saturday, 25 March 2023

Disclaimer

Source: etvghana.com

Koku Anyidoho inducted into IPR Ghana

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Koku Anyidoho (far right) takes oath of office with other inductees Koku Anyidoho (far right) takes oath of office with other inductees

Founder of the Atta Mills Institute, Samuel Koku Sitsofe Anyidoho has officially been inducted as an Accredited member of the Institute of Public Relations (IPR), Ghana.

The former deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) together with notable professionals became Accredited Members of the sole professional body for Public Relations practitioners in Ghana during its annual general meeting and summit.

The 2023 edition of the IPR Annual General Meeting organized at Kwahu in the Eastern Region of Ghana saw a total of 59 professionals inducted as Associate and Accredited members.

The IPR Annual General Meeting summit held under the theme “Staying Credible Through Rough Patches” brought together distinguished practitioners across the country to share insights on trust and the significance of credibility.