Koku Anyidoho inducted into Ghana Psychology Council

Health News of Thursday, 7 December 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Barely a month after graduating from the Trinity Theological Seminary, Legon, Samuel Koku Anyidoho, today, December 6, 2023, joined newly inducted members of the Ghana Psychology Council (GPC).



The event which took place at the National Theatre, saw over 100 Licensed Professionals receiving their certificates of induction and the swearing of their Professional Oath to practice as professional Counsellors in Ghana.



Under the theme “Ethics Excellence And Leadership In Psychological Practice In Ghana”, the Chairman for the Occasion, Professor Angela Ofori-Atta, admonished the inductees not to take their calling for granted.



Ofori-Atta, who is also Chairperson for the GPC Board, asked the inductees to ensure that “continuous education” is key to their practice because the renewal of their licenses will be highly dependent on concrete proof of building capacity at all times.



Professor Ofori-Atta also stated that the maintenance of high professional standards should not be compromised at any point in time since the GPC shall not accept any form of professional misconduct.



Administering the Oath, Ofori-Atta asked the inductees “to refrain from all acts of indiscipline and collusion with others for personal favour or financial gain against the interests of clients or the profession”.



Samuel Koku Anyidoho, who is the Founder and CEO of the Atta-Mills Institute for Public Policy Advocacy and Transformational Leadership Mentoring, told the media that he is “grateful to God for this great opportunity and I pledge to do my possible best to work in the supreme interest of the GPC”



“I have no doubt that my association with the GPC and other affiliated professional counseling organizations will go a long way to help the Advocacy and Transformational Agenda of the Atta-Mills Institute.