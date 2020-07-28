Koku Anyidoho has shown true loyalty after Mills’ death – Wontumi

Politics of Tuesday, 28 July 2020

Holding divergent views on politics does not make your opponent an enemy. This is evident in the case of the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Bosiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi and member of the National Democratic Congress, Koku Anyidoho.



Chairman Wontumi on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, confessed his admiration for his political opponent, Koku Anyidoho, especially, his loyalty to the late Professor John Evans Atta-Mills even after his demise.



Though many thought Koku Anyidoho was pompous during Mills’ regime, it has now come to bare that his allegiance was misunderstood for something else.



Lauding him for exhibiting such a great character on his TV station - Wontumi TV, the NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman stated categorically that, “Koku Anyidoho has consistently exhibited loyalty. Anyone who knew Koku Anyidoho during Mills’ era thought he was being complacent, but after Mills' death, I realised it was love Koku Anyidoho had for Mills and Ghanaians but we couldn’t differentiate the two at the time.”



In furtherance of his appraisal on Koku Anyidoho, Wontumi stated that “if you watch keenly the things Anyidoho is doing now, he does it in remembrance of Mills.”



“What I’ve learnt from Koku Anyidoho is that everyone who wants to be at the top needs someone who will be loyal to you,” he added.



Meanwhile, Asomdwee Park, the burial grounds of the Late Prof. John Evans Atta Mills will be given a facelift to enhance its status as a national monument in honour of the former President who died in office in 2012.





