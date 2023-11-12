Koku Anyidoho graduates from Trinity Theological Seminary

Religion of Sunday, 12 November 2023

Samuel Koku Sitsofe Anyidoho, Founder and CEO of the Atta-Mills Institute (AMI), on Saturday, November 11, 2023, joined colleagues as graduands at a very colourful and well-attended Graduation Ceremony, at the revered and world-acclaimed Trinity Theological Seminary (TTS), Legon.



Responding to a long-knocking Calling to work for the Lord’s Vineyard, Koku Anyidoho, an astute politician of repute and admired integrity, heeded the voice of God, enrolled for the Master of Arts in Ministry (MAM), Programme, and has successfully completed.



Following in the divinely ordained and ordered footsteps of Osagyefo, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and his political father, President John Evans Atta-Mills, Koku Anyidoho has chosen the path of, using Kingdom Principles, for the next illuminating phase of his approach to politics and nation building.



Kwame Nkrumah’s visionary leadership was most definitely linked to his degree in Theology from the Lincoln University Theological Seminary (understanding God’s original purpose for human existence and how to reach out to the realms through prayer), and President Atta-Mills also did not hide his strong belief in God – establishing a National Day for Prayer and Thanksgiving which he executed in, 2009/10/11/12, before his painful exit on July 24, 2012.



An accomplished Politician, Writer, Communications Expert, International Elections Observer, Accredited Member of Institute of Public Relations (IPR), Ghana, among other credentials, Koku Anyidoho’s journey into the world of Theology according to him, “… is a calling, and I am unable to refuse hearing the voice of God.



"My parents through divine inspiration named me Samuel, and just like the boy Samuel in the Temple in Shiloh, I have heard the voice of God and asked Him to speak for His servant haereth.”



According to Apostle/Prophet Koku Anyidoho, “If the Founding Fathers of this dear nation of ours were divinely inspired to situate the God-factor firmly in two key symbols of the nation – our National Anthem and National Pledge; “God bless our Homeland Ghana …” and “ … So help me God”, then it stands to reason that we cannot live above our current circumstances if we do not apply divine wisdom and allow our thoughts to be guided by God.”



Koku added, “It does not mean we shall sit and wait for manna to fall from heaven; far from that. What it means is, we shall allow Righteousness and Justice to be the Foundation of our forward march because our National Motto is, Freedom and Justice.”



The Guest of Honour for the occasion was, Honourable Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, an Islamic Scholar and the CEO of the National Petroleum Authority



The Trinity Theological Seminary turned 80 last year and last Saturday’s Graduation Ceremony was its 78th.



Mustapha Hamid, an Islamic scholar and the current Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), was the Guest of Honour, and he admonished graduands to be aware of the existence of Religious Pluralism, as they embark on their journey of preaching the Gospel of Christ and salvation.



According to Mustapha Hamid, “Salvation is more about living a Christ-like life than being a Christian”.