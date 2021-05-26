Kokrokoo Charities Project gets support from KGL Foundation

General News of Wednesday, 26 May 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

Aligned to the KGL Group’s core tenet of social accountability and responsibility across all facets of its subsidiary operations, the Board and Management of the Group through its CSR wing, KGL Foundation, has made overtures to foster mutual relations with established charity organizations.



KGL Foundation remains passionate about working closely with established organizations across Ghana to improve the quality of lives through appropriate and sustainable corporate social responsibility interventions with a special focus on providing care, protection, and support systems for the underprivileged and vulnerable in society.



On a broader scope, to realize positive impact at the community level, and support both national and international development priorities, KGL Foundation will facilitate strategic partnerships and collaboration with charitable organizations into healthcare, sports, environment, tourism, education among others across ideation and resourcing to achieve mutual objectives.



The KGL Foundation was set up as a single-purpose vehicle to drive all corporate social responsibility activities of the KGL Group following international standards and best practices. As part of the Group’s social accountability to direct stakeholders, society, and efforts towards positive contribution to nation-building, KGL Group is committed to allocating a significant percentage of its operating revenue to support corporate social interventions across Ghana.



Most recent is KGL Foundation’s partnership with Kokrokoo Charities’ project to source and deliver incubators to health centers across the country. The Foundation fulfilled its pledge to procure the first tranche of 10 incubators committed and seeks to establish a long-term partnership with the Kokrokoo Charities Foundation on the Project 100 incubators to improve healthcare delivery.



Mr. Elliot Dadey, CEO of KGL Foundation, on behalf of the group presented a cheque to Kokrokoo Charities Foundation and reiterated the Foundation’s support to the cause. Mr. Kwame Sefa Kayi received on behalf of Kokrokoo Charities Foundation, acknowledged the gesture, and corroborated the shared mission of the project to make a positive impact on society by improving healthcare delivery.



KGL Foundation remains committed to its social responsibility and is actively engaging other charity organizations in partnerships to realize mutual objectives.