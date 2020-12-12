Regional News of Saturday, 12 December 2020

Source: GNA

Kokrokoo Charities Foundation calls for support

Kokrokoo Charities Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organization, has called on the public to support its “Project 100” initiative to supply 65 incubators to hospitals across the country to save the lives of infants.



Project 100 was founded by Broadcast Journalist, Kwami Sefa Kayi in 2014 to help, among other things, reduce infant mortality in Ghana through the purchase and installation of 100 incubators at a cost of $10,000.00 each.

Mr. Dennis Adutwum, Programmes Director, Kokrokoo Charities Foundation said the project has so far purchased and installed 35 incubators in 22 regional and district hospitals nationwide.



It has also supported other neo-natal needs in selected hospitals.

Beneficiary hospitals include but not limited to, Bongo District Hospital, Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital Tamale Teaching Hospital, Cape Coast Teaching Hospital, and Ho Regional Hospital.



Others are the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Agomenya Catholic Hospital, Tema General Hospital, and Sunyani Regional Hospital.



Speaking at the launch of the “Vote Drive Save-A-Life” campaign in Accra, Mr. Adutwum said the Foundation in partnership with Toyota Ghana Company Limited came up with the campaign to give opportunity to participants to win a brand new “Toyota Starlet” car.



He said participants were expected to dial *713*70#j and follow a three-step prompt to donate towards the project.



“While making multiple donations increases one's chances of winning the, it essentially contributes towards raising funds for the purchase of incubators to save the lives of infants,” he said.



He said the campaign was ongoing and on January 7, 2020, one person would be randomly selected and presented with the Toyota Starlet.



Mr. Andrew Lamptey, Head of Sales Operations, Toyota Ghana said the campaign provided participants the opportunity to save an infant life.



He said the ‘Starlet’ maintains the quality, legacy durability of Toyota models, which preserved its market and satisfied customers globally.

