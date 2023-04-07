Kokrobite shooting: Chief calls for thorough investigation, vouch for innocense of Jonathan Martey Botwe

General News of Friday, 7 April 2023

Source: rainbowradionline.com

Nii Ofei, the chief of Kokrobite has appealed to the Greater Regional Police to undertake comprehensive and dispassionate investigations into the shooting incident that rocked the community in June 2022.



According to Nii Ofei, the police risk losing out on the main culprits if they focus their energy and resources on some names being bandied about in the area.



Nii Ofei urged the police to widen their search and interrogate the issue with any form of bias.



He asserted that Jonathan Martey Botwe who is currently in the grips of the police as the prime suspect had nothing to do with the incident.



Nii Ofei claims that on the day of the incident, Jonathan Botwe was not in the community and therefore cannot be held liable for the shooting incident.



According to the Kokrobite chief, he and one Nii Ade Nkpa were at the Krokobite police station discussing the way forward when the incident happened.



" All that I can say is Martey Botwe was not at Kokrobite when we heard the gunshot, he noted.



"We want the police themselves to come to Bortianor and find out whether our brother wasn't here on that day”, he stated."



The police should up their game and do a thorough investigation concerning Jonathan