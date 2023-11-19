Kokofu to partner Bawumia for 2024 elections?

Politics of Sunday, 19 November 2023

Source: purefmonline.com

As the election of 2024 inches closer, the two main political parties in Ghana; the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), have been canvassing for potential persons to partner with their respective flagbearers.



The search for a running mate has become of utmost importance in the politics of Ghana’s fourth republic as a good choice can play a significant role in securing an election victory for a candidate.



It has been evident from the 2016 and 2020 general elections that running mates can bring additional support, expertise, and credibility to the campaign of a Presidential candidate. It has been argued that having a strong and capable running mate can help attract more voters and enhance the overall appeal of the ticket.



In the NPP, notable names have come up, lobbying and some being recommended to be selected to partner with Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the elected flagbearer of the party.



A prominent name that has gained widespread support and overwhelming endorsement from the rank and file of the NPP and the larger electorates is the name of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Chief Executive Officer, Hon. Henry Kwabena Kokofu as he has been described as the person likely to help ‘break the 8’ for the NPP with ease.



We take a look at who Henry Kwabena Kokofu is:



Henry Kwabena Kokofu Esq, has been the face behind the innovative and evolving EPA.



He is the Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the lead body that oversees and governs Ghana’s environment.



He was the former Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Integrated Iron and Steel Development Corporation (GIISDEC).



Henry was a Member of the Parliament of Ghana and served on the Parliamentary Select­Committee of Lands and Forestry from 2013 to 2017.



He is currently serving on several Boards including the Petroleum Commission, Lands Commission, Ghana Maritime Authority, Environmental Protection Agency, Public-Private Partnership, and Public Investment Program Working Committee, and is the Special Envoy for the Ghana Presidency of Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF).



Educational Exploits:



Kokofu holds a PhD (Environmental Science), LLD (Honoris causa), and Master class Certificate in Leadership and Management. He also holds an LLM (Oil and gas Law), BL (Barrister at Law), MSc (Agroforestry), MSc (Defense and International Politics), BSc (Natural Resources), and LLB (Bachelor of Laws).



Henry has a successful professional career as a legal practitioner, natural resource scientist, environmental scientist, defense and security, International Politics, and Public Administration



He has received several awards and recognition for himself and the Environmental Protection Agency of Ghana



Political Life:



Hon Henry Kwabena Kokofu in his early life in politics started as a polling station executive at the Bantama constituency of the New Patriotic Party.



Having distinguished himself, he rose through the ranks to become polling station chairman and later by dint of profuse commitment was rewarded to become Chairman of the entire Bantama constituency.



In a matter of time, the delegates of the NPP elected him as parliamentary candidate for the party.



In the 2012 elections, Henry Kwabena Kokofu won to become the Member of Parliament for the famous Bantama constituency where he served with diligence and commitment to the people.



Work Ethic And Employment Avenues:



To scale up the work, the EPA Executive Director has also created employment opportunities and has ensured the employment of 360 staff who are mostly youth.



This is in addition to the 360 staff that existed before his appointment.



Hon Kokofu since his appointment has caused for the purchase of 45 brand new vehicles for operations at the EPA.



Creation of New Offices:



Since taking over, Hon Kokofu has embarked on the creation of new district Offices across the country.



Currently, 40 new offices are being constructed and will soon be commissioned for the commencement of work.



One major thing Hon. Kokofu has introduced is digitalization in the operations at the state outfit.



Perhaps what makes the Executive Director excel at the offices he occupies is his good human relations and at EPA he has a good working relationship with both the members of the Board and Management.



With his overwhelming acumen and abilities, Hon. Kwabena Kokofu is believed to be the preferred choice of the electorates and the New Patriotic Party, bringing competence and administrative balance to the NPP’s chances.