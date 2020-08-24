General News of Monday, 24 August 2020

Kojo Yankah supports construction of Cape Coast Airport

Mr Kojo Yankah is the Founder of the African University College of Communications

Founder of the African University College of Communications, Kojo Yankah has backed the decision of the Akufo-Addo government to construct an airport in the Central Regional Capital of Cape Coast.



According to him, the region which is known to be the center of tourism in the country deserves what it takes to elevate it from its current 4th position as the poorest region in the country.



“Ghana’s tourism industry is more known to be in the Central Region than any other region, though l admit that every region has its own attractions. When one talks about revenue generation, it’s higher in the Central Region. In a longer article in the dailies, l can explain a little further. What l can say here is that if we want to lift Central Region out of its position as the 4th poorest region in Ghana, let us consider all that it takes to move the Tourism and Agricultural industries to a higher level,” He wrote on his Facebook page.



For him, the ongoing argument on whether the siting of an airport in the region is a good call or not is one that is “more out of emotional and partisan considerations than measured” instead of being on other factors including the dwellings of the tourism industry which is attractiveness and accessibility.



“What l can say here is that if we want to lift Central Region out of its position as the 4th poorest region in Ghana, let us consider all that it takes to move the Tourism and Agricultural industries to a higher level. It goes beyond politics. Tourism flourishes when the tourist (or traveler) finds experience, comfort and convenience.”



He adds that the building of an airport is a serious investment in tourism which is not to be undertaken by government alone.



Over the weekend, Vice President Dr Mahamdu Bawumia speaking at the New Patriotic Party’s 2020 manifesto launch in Cape Coast, announced the intention the Akufo-Addo government to put up an airport in the regional capital should they be given a second term in office.



The idea of the airport siting has generated opposition with some people suggesting the investment could be channeled into something better, including refurbishing the highway linking the national capital to the region



Read his full post on Facebook below:



"Airport for Cape Coast ?



"Airport for Cape Coast ?

The debate as to whether or not Cape Coast or any part of the country should have an airport is interesting. I think the debate is more out of emotional and partisan considerations than measured. Any tourism industry dwells on attractions and accessibility. Ghana's tourism industry is more known to be in the Central Region than any other region, though l admit that every region has its own attractions. When one talks about revenue generation, it's higher in the Central Region. In a longer article in the dailies, l can explain a little further. What l can say here is that if we want to lift Central Region out of its position as the 4th poorest region in Ghana, let us consider all that it takes to move the Tourism and Agricultural industries to a higher level. It goes beyond politics. Tourism flourishes when the tourist (or traveler) finds experience, comfort and convenience. An airport need not be built by government alone. It's a serious investment in tourism."

