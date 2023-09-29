Kojo Poku endorses Bawumia

Politics of Friday, 29 September 2023

Source: Rex Mainoo Yeboah, ISD

A former presidential aspirant in the just-ended New Patriotic Party (NPP) special delegates conference, Kojo Poku Nsafoa has endorsed the candidature of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, in the Party’s forthcoming delegates congress slated for

November 4, 2023.



Kojo Poku gave the endorsement when he visited Dr. Bawumia at his campaign

office.



In a brief address, Kojo Poku said when given the nod, Dr. Bawumia would be the

best person to win the 2024 general elections and as President, he would fully

represent the youth and create the enabling environment for the full realisation of their potential and aspirations.



He added that with his out-of-the-box thinking abilities, Mr. Opoku said, Dr. Bawumia would create innovative ideas and policies for Ghana to develop rapidly and with his digitalisation agenda, Ghana would stand shoulder-to-shoulder with other nations across the world.



Kojo Poku assured that he would go all out to campaign for Dr. Bawumia because "he is the grassroots favourite and Ghana's best choice for election 2024.”



