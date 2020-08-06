General News of Thursday, 6 August 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah floors Serwaa Amihere in GHOne interview

play videoSerwaa Amihere

GHOne TV's presenter Serwaa Amihere got a major embarrassment on Wednesday when she decided to interview Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, the Information Minister, without getting her facts right.



Amihere, during the interview, got the minister schooling her when she tried asking about the Emile Short commission's report and recommendations on the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election violence in 2019.



From the interview which has gone viral on social media, it was clear the presenter who is a co-host of the station's flagship programme, GH Today, was not abreast with the details of the report leading to Kojo Oppong Nkrumah finding faults with her questions and walking away Scot free from the matter.



“Why haven’t the people who participated in the violence in Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election been punished?” Amihere quizzed.



“Which people and what was the recommendation of punishment that has not been executed?” the Minister retorted.



Serwaa Amihere who was tamed by the minister's response led the former broadcaster schooling her on the issue.



The brief moments her host turned her rather into the guest, seemed like aeons; she had no intelligent response, and could not take back control of her programme.



The minister then went on to give the usual rattle prattle about achievements in managing the coronavirus pandemic.



This is what you get when so-called "astute" journalists and over-hyped media houses have nothing to offer, resulting in politicians having a field day.



From the producer of the show, through research assistants and everyone on duty at GHOne, nobody appeared to have read anything about election violence, vigilantism and the Emile Short commission's report ahead of the scheduled interview.



The Akufo-Addo administration has not implemented the recommendations of the commission of inquiry which includes disbanding vigilantes in political parties.



But Oppong Nkrumah fools no one when the nation is witnessing these same hoodlums disturbing the voter registration exercise which ends today.



Indeed, the failure of law enforcement to arrest the incumbent party's vigilantes and the tongue lashing that followed made President Akufo-Addo form that Commission of Inquiry.



Everyone knows it was a ruse: pretending to do something about the situation. Ministers admitted that they assigned those thugs in police vehicles at the polling stations.



But Serwaa Amihere is being trolled because viewers were upset with her shoddy preparation.



In a Kumasi incident (an Asawase voter registration centre), a ruling party thug pulled a gun and threatened to kill a policeman in broad daylight. It took a soldier to intervene.



A video of the incident went viral.



Such instances are the import of Serwaa Amihere's questions but she allowed the minister to bully her.



Watch the video below.







Below are some of the comments of the general public on social media.





Serwaa paaaaa. You failed the Fundamentals of journalism- research b4 interviews. And when you are caught off guard you say we should ignore the lopsided kominini of party fanatics. Sister, the same effort you put in your looks before a TV show, do same with research. — Kwame Gyan (@KwameGyan) August 5, 2020

Kwame Gyan? You? Talk about ny looks? You? https://t.co/nQt2k9qPUL — Serwaa Amihere (@Serwaa_Amihere) August 5, 2020

Journalism goes beyond wearing nice makeup and expensive wigs oo. Don’t interview Kojo Oppong Nkrumah unprepared, he’ll disgrace you!!! See how Serwaa Amihere embarrassed herself on TV!!! pic.twitter.com/QEVXsFBFvJ — osikani__afoakwa (@AfoakwaOsikani) August 5, 2020

*ny - typos nkoaa ad3n do you tweet from a phone a keypad?..your head ankasa die — Nungua Agaji (@PonoLasagna) August 5, 2020

Wo tan me3, na menhunu,na me saa flexi guwoso..wo tan me3 na me mbuwo,w'apampamuapas3 ludu...u see say slaying no good,ur fellow journalist says u should take ur research serious and stop showing us that long nails on TV and putting on heavy wigs like Akumaa Mama Zimbi???????? — OD Hayford (@HayfordOd) August 5, 2020

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.