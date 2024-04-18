Koforidua floodwaters sweep away five-year-old girl on her birthday - Report

Regional News of Thursday, 18 April 2024

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A five-year-old girl named Richlove Abena Adobea was reportedly carried away by heavy rains at Nsukwao, Koforidua.



The incident reportedly happened at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 16, 2024.



Reporting from the area on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5FM, Abrantipa Qwacilisto said it remains unclear whether the minor is alive or not.



Richlove Abena Adobea was asked to visit her grandmother’s residence due to schools being on vacation.



At the grandmother’s residence, she was instructed to place buckets in the rain for water collection, and then asked to clean herself.



However, she joined three other children to go and play in the rain but unfortunately, she was carried away by floodwaters after she fell in a gutter.



The family informed officials of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) in the area who are currently in search of the girl.



It also emerged that the young girl was celebrating her birthday on the day of the incident.



The parents of the minor are currently devastated by the incident.