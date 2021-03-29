Koforidua SHS heads praise 2021/2022 admission process

Regional News of Monday, 29 March 2021

Source: GNA

Admission of fresh students into the Free Senior High Schools (SHS) for the new academic year has been progressing smoothly in the New Juaben South Municipality of the Eastern Region.



This is contrary to admissions in previous years that had various challenges and complaints from both parents and school authorities.



The 2021/2022 exercise has seen some calmness in the process as both parents and students as well as heads of schools had virtually nothing to complain about.



A visit by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) to some schools in the Municipality showed all stakeholders cooperating with each other, with heads of schools describing this year’s admission process as very peaceful.



The smoothness of the process is attributed to the posting of students into various schools through the computerized selection and posting system.



Mr Frank Obeng Wilson, Headmaster of New Juaben SHS, told the GNA that, even though, his school had been chosen to operate a double track system, he had not encountered any challenge with the admission process.



Mr Ofori Antwi, Headmaster of Koforidua Senior High Technical School, also said the admission for the 2020/2021 academic year had been smooth. However, he added that, due to the small nature of the school's dining hall, authorities have to regulate students to take meals in batches to help maintain social distancing protocol.



Mr Hopeson Arthur, Headmaster of Oti Boateng Secondary School (OBOSS), disclosed that, the admission process had been progressing without any hitches ever since it commenced.



He said the only problem was how parents and guardians would manage to get admission for their wards with grade 30 and above.



He advised parents and guardians to give comprehensive attention to their wards yet to write their Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).



This, he noted, would help the children not to attain grades that would deny them admission into senior high schools of their choice.



