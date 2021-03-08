Regional News of Monday, 8 March 2021

Source: Starr FM

Koforidua: Fear grips residents as another Taxi driver is murdered

File photo: The victim has only been identified as Joshua Amevegbe alias Joe B

Residents of Korle-Nkwanta a suburb of New Juaben South Municipality of the Eastern Region capital have been gripped with fear following the murder of another taxi driver in the community.



The Taxi driver identified only as Joshua Amevegbe alias Joe B believed to be 25-years-old was a resident of Ada -Magazine in Koforidua.



He was found dead on a plantain farm on Saturday, March 5, 2021, at the same scene where another taxi driver was found dead a month ago.



It is believed that he was strangulated by his assailants in a fierce struggle.



The suspects absconded with the brand new taxi cab with registration number ER 1208-21



The body of the deceased driver has been conveyed and deposited at St. Joseph Hospital morgue by Police for preservation.



The family met investigators at the Eastern Regional Police Headquarters on Sunday to officially lodge a complaint to assist the investigation into the incident.



Brother of the deceased driver Eric Ahiavor told Starr News,”Our brother Joshua Amevegbe went to work on Friday but didn’t return so we thought maybe someone hired him to transport him to a long-distance community so will return next day. But on the next day he didn’t return so the parents went to report the incident at the Police station where they were told that there was a reported case of murder at Korle-Nkwanta so the body has been deposited at St. Joseph Hospital. They showed the picture of the deceased which was our brother. We are planning to go to the Hospital with the Police to identify the body itself ”



No arrest has been made so far.



On January 27, 2021, a taxi driver was found dead at the same spot near Korle -Nkwanta Anglican Basic School.



The taxi driver was tied in a rope in the plantain Anglican Basic School compound



A resident alleged that the deceased taxi driver was killed by his assailants who hired his service under disguise.



He said, the assailants drove away from the car, took a mobile phone, cash, and other belongings of the driver



His body was retrieved and deposited at the morgue by Police. No arrest was made.