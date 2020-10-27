Regional News of Tuesday, 27 October 2020

Source: Michael Oberteye, Contributor

Koforidua Area of Church of Pentecost launches Peace Campaign ahead of December polls

Some members of the church during the launch

The Koforidua Area of the Church of Pentecost has launched "Agent of Peace Campaign,” ahead of the December 7 polls.



The main launch of the event in Accra being replicated in all areas of the Church was attended by Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Mrs. Jean Mensa, as the Special Guest of Honour.



The peace campaign being spearheaded by the Church is aimed at ensuring peaceful Presidential and Parliamentary elections in December.



Members of the Church led by the Area Head, Apostle Samuel Osei Asante and Pastors earlier before the launching, marched through the principal streets of Koforidua to display placards with varied inscriptions of peace messages.



The Koforidua Area Head of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Samuel Osei Asante who also an Executive Council Member of the Church said peace is a very important ingredient that spurs on development and therefore the commitment of the Church of Pentecost to ensuring peaceful election before, during and after the elections.



Present at the event held at the Central Tabernacle Assembly in Koforidua Nkubem are representatives of various political parties, Electoral Commission, NCCE, Police, National Peace Council, Pastors, Imams, and other stakeholders.



The Executive Secretary of the Eastern Regional Peace Council, Prince Albert Koomson said “the Love for Political power has overcome brotherly love preached by Christ, hence the seeming political bickering and tension. He said politics must not create division and war.



"Peace is a concerted effort. Avoid character assassination. Politics must be based on ideas, not wars," he preached.



The 2020 ‘Agent of Peace Campaign’ initiated by the Church of Pentecost was launched on September 27, 2020 by the Chairman of the Church, Apostle Eric Nyamekye under the theme, “Seek Peace and Pursue It” – Psalm 34:17.



This year’s edition was inspired by the Vision 2023 agenda of the Church, which has as its overarching theme, ‘Possessing the Nations: Transforming every Sphere of Society with Values and Principles of the Kingdom of God.’

