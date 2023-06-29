Kofikrom Pharmacy CEO grabs top award

General News of Thursday, 29 June 2023

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Reputable pharmaceutical company CEO, Pharm. Kofi Addo-Agyekum has emerged as the outstanding entrepreneur of the year (pharmaceutical category) in a recently held prestigious awards ceremony in Accra.



The astute businessman's exploits in the year under review attracted the attention of the organizers of the 13th Ghana Entrepreneur and Corporate Executives Awards and Summit to hand him the award in the pharmaceutical sector category.



He is credited and known for his support to the Pharmaceutical industry in Ghana and beyond.



And to the organizers, the honor recognizes entrepreneurs in Ghana, and reflects Pharm. Kofi Addo-Agyekum’s unwavering dedication and exceptional leadership in the Pharmaceutical Industry for the public’s benefit, driving the industry, and contributing to societal advancement.



Under his astute guidance, Kofikrom Pharmacy Limited has emerged as a dominant force in the pharmaceutical sector.



This achievement has been realized through the establishment of continuous quality improvements around Kofikrom Pharmacy's products and services and a steadfast commitment to upholding pharmaceutical ethical norms.



The Chief Executive Officer of Kofikrom Pharmacy Ltd expressed his immense gratitude for this recognition by the Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana.



He also extended his appreciation to everyone who has contributed to the success of Kofikrom Pharmacy’s endeavors.



Recognizing the collective effort of his team, Pharm. Kofi Addo-Agyekum added, “This award is a testament to the devotion, hard work, and innovation of my team, as well as the extraordinary progress we have made in the pharmaceutical sector. I extend my deepest gratitude to all the staff of Kofikrom Pharmacy Ltd for their diligence, professionalism, unwavering support and commitment.



"Their dedication and teamwork have been instrumental in achieving our collective goals and delivering exceptional service to the people of Ghana."



The award ceremony, which took place at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra on June 23, 2023, drew industry leaders and distinguished professionals to discuss strategies for fostering business cooperation between the private and public sectors in Ghana.



Themed 'Promoting Business Cooperation between Private and Public Sector Development in Ghana,' it emphasized the importance of collaboration for national growth and development.



The 13th edition of the Ghana Entrepreneur & Corporate Executive Awards & Summit, organized by the Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana in collaboration with the State Interests and Governance Authority and the Ghana Chamber of Commerce and Industry, aimed to provide a platform for networking, celebration, and recognition of successful entrepreneurs, corporate CEOs, and public service CEOs.



The event honored individuals who have made significant and positive contributions to the economy, demonstrated sustained business performance, adhered to good corporate governance principles, pioneered noteworthy achievements, and exhibited outstanding leadership in their respective fields over the past years.