General News of Tuesday, 29 September 2020

Source: kingdomfmonline.com

Kofi Oduro is a fake pastor - Rev Owusu Bempah

play videoProphet Kofi Oduro and Prophet Isaac Owusu Bempah

Prophet Isaac Owusu Bempah, the Founder and Leader of Glorious Word Power Ministries International has said Prophet Kofi Oduro is not a genuine prophet because he sees nothing in the spiritual realm.



According to him the founder of Alabaster International Ministries, Prophet Kofi Oduro does not see anything in the spiritual realm.



Speaking in an interview on Kingdom Plus 101.9 FM, Owusu Bempah explained Prophet Kofi Oduro wants to be seen as the only genuine man of God meanwhile he is fake.



Prophet Owusu Bempah indicated that prophecies about politics do not make a man of God fake, hence prophet Kofi Oduro must stop condemning Prophets if he sees nothing.



Watch video below:





