Kofi Nkansah was arrested over alleged use of NEIP funds for campaign financing - OSP sources

General News of Thursday, 11 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, is under investigation by the Office of the Special Prosecutor.



The probe revolves around allegations of Nkansah using NEIP funds to support his political campaign as he seeks to become the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary aspirant in the Asante Akim Central constituency.



Sources within the Office of the Special Prosecutor disclosed this information to Citi News.



Ofosu Nkansah was reportedly arrested on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, in connection with the alleged distribution of money to NPP delegates ahead of the parliamentary primaries scheduled for January 27.



In addition to the arrest, officials from the OSP conducted a search of Nkansah's office on the same day.



Felix Amakye, the New Patriotic Party’s Asante Akim Central constituency secretary, accused the incumbent Member of Parliament, Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi, of reporting the NEIP CEO to the OSP.



However, Anyimadu-Antwi vehemently denied the allegations during an interview on Citi FM's Eyewitness News.



“I have no clue about what the secretary is alleging, and it is about time for us to do the elections, and the primaries are still around the corner. This is not a do-or-die affair. The secretary has taken sides with one of the contenders and has been speaking passionately, and there is pain in the constituency speaking to delegates.



“If you are talking about reporting anybody to the OSP, I have no idea, but he [Felix Amakye] is on record saying that my preferred candidate has been paying GH¢500,000 and promised to pay GH¢1 million to people, and he said these things on Facebook,” he explained.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NAY/AE



