Kofi Bentil extols Dr. Bawumia's humility, demeanour and teamsmanship

General News of Thursday, 2 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Imani Vice President, Kofi Bentil, has extolled Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, in an open and touching epistle.



Writing on his Facebook page, Kofi Bentil expressed deep admiration for Dr. Bawumia's humility, the way he has conducted himself in government in the midst of limitations, his impact as a Vice President, the decent campaign he has run in the NPP Presidential Primaries, as well as the promising future Dr. Bawumia has as the best to next lead the country due to his track record.



"Years ago I assessed the field and before anyone did, I boldly declared that of them all, you were the best.

I promised to watch closely and said I would change my mind if you changed, or other facts came up," Kofi Bentil wrote, in his open letter to Vice President Bawumia ahead of the NPP Primaries.



He added: "I am glad to say, across the years you have proven that my trust was not misplaced. You have conducted a most dignified campaign whilst under fire.

You managed all manner of attacks on your person and even your wife, my own Samira, with the needed restraint and decorum."



The Imani Vice President said as a Vice President with limited powers, Dr. Bawumia has demonstrated "positive teamsmanship" and "loyalty" by not publicly distancing himself from the challenges of the present government, which Bentil noted, are not the faults of the Vice President.



He praised Dr. Bawumia's efforts in government, saying in spite of his limitations, Dr. Bawumia has made a significant impact.



"Take heart because some of the best programmes and successes of this team have your name on it. And those who know understand that some of the failures were not your doing," wrote Kofi Bentil.



With Dr. Bawumia certain to be elected flagbearer of the NPP on Saturday to face former President Mahama in the 2024 elections, Kofi Bentil minced no words in declaring that between the two "fine gentlemen", Dr. Bawumia would be a better President when their track records from the opportunities they have had are compared.



