General News of Monday, 8 March 2021

Source: My News GH

Kofi Bentil breaks silence on national power outage

IMANI Vice President, Kofi Bentil

Vice President of Imani Africa, Kofi Bentil has said that a country’s whose entire power system can shutdown at once is not safe, adding that if good engineers are being listened to, such entire nationwide power outages will be averted.



Mr Bentil’s comment was in reaction to a nationwide power that hit the country for several hours yesterday, Sunday, March 7, 2021.



“Someone said the power problem is more financial than technical. A nation whose entire power system can shutdown at once is not safe! Someone is failing badly at his job!! If we are listening to good engineers we won’t have such total collapse,” Mr Bentil said.



The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) however explained that the power outage was due to a challenge in the power system before power was eventually restored.



Independent Power Producers (IPPs) had warned that it was going to cease supplying power to Government if government failed to pay its debts to them.



It is unclear whether the power outage had anything to do with the threat by the IPPs.



Meanwhile, the Ministry of Energy is yet to comment on the shutdown which many say was a security threat to the country.



