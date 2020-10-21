General News of Wednesday, 21 October 2020

Kofi Asmah appointed as African Union DAF Economic Counsellor

Attorney Kofi Asmah, Managing partner of Gyandoh Asmah & Co

The African Union Diaspora African Forum (DAF) has appointed Attorney Kofi Asmah as its new Economic Counsellor with effect from 3rd September 2020.



This appointment comes at a time when the African Development Bank and DAF have agreed in principle to collaborate towards the economic development of the continent, by creating avenues for Africans in the diaspora to increase foreign direct investment in Africa.



Attorney Asmah is the Managing partner of Gyandoh Asmah & Co and has previously been appointed by the Government of Hungary as Chairman for the Ghanaian Hungarian Business Council.



Under his leadership, the Hungarian Exim Bank has invested approximately 100 million Euros in the Agriculture, Industry, Sanitation, and Energy sectors in Ghana.



Commenting on his appointment Attorney Asmah indicated that in his new role he would be “developing and executing programs and initiatives that are geared to endow DAF with the means to more effectively meet the expectations of our constituents and other stakeholders.’’



As his first assignment, Attorney Asmah has already met with Ambassador Kwesi Quartey, Vice President of the African Union Commission and is overseeing the establishment of the Diaspora African Chamber of Commerce, which will enable the business community in Africa form active partnerships with Diaspora African businesses all over the world, but particularly in the US and Europe.



With the leadership of Her excellency Dr. Erika Bennet and board members such as Rev Jesse Jackson, AMB Andrew Young and Martin Luther King III, the Diaspora African Forum has undertaken many projects in Africa and the diaspora notably Enriching the economies of the underprivileged African States, alleviate poverty on the Continent and Strengthen relationships among Diaspora and Continental Africans.





