Kofi Annan Foundation reacts to Dr UN’s fake awards

A photo of the organiser of the 'fake awards', Dr Owusu Fordjour

The Kofi Annan Foundation has disassociated itself from the Kofi Annan-UN Awards organised by one Dr Owusu Fordjour, popularly known as Dr UN.



The Foundation in an interview with GhanaWeb said the actions of Dr Fordjour could be referred to as impersonation as he did not seek permission before making use of the name, photograph and signature of the late Kofi Annan.



The Foundation also noted that despite the incessant calls on Dr. Fordjour to desist from the act, he has refused to do the needful.



“I can confirm that the Kofi Annan Foundation has no affiliation with the Blueprint Excellence Awards organised by Dr Fordjour. Dr Fordjour has actually used the name of Kofi Annan, as well as his photograph and signature, without permission on a number of occasions and indeed has ignored a cease and desist letter sent to him regarding this matter. The Kofi Annan Foundation trademarked the name of Kofi Annan shortly after he passed away,” the Foundation stated in the interview.



On August 28, 2020, Dr Fordjour organised The Global Blueprint Excellence Awards at the Alisa Hotel where he awarded high profile personalities, media personalities, businessmen and musicians including Sarkodie, D Black, Nathaniel Attoh, Berla Mundi, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Natalie Fort Ebenezer Madagu, Kojo Safo Junior, Captain Smart, Vincent Ekow Assafuah amongst others.



It was reported that those who could not attend the event, Dr UN privately sent their plagues to them at their various offices.



After the awards ceremony, it emerged that Dr UN organised a fake event after these celebrities posted their plagues on their social media.



Some of the awards given out included citations, golden bottles, horses, coated plates, amongst others.



Following the buzz on Twitter, both the United Nations and the Kofi Annan Foundation have come out to dissassociate themselves from Dr UN, stating categorically that, he is not affiliated to them.

